MSNBC, CNBC score with Olympic hockey

MSNBC and CNBC harvested strong ratings Wednesday from men's Olympic hockey

action.

Both channels aired two quarterfinal hockey games, with CNBC's prime time

coverage drawing a 1.4 rating and MSNBC's afternoon games attracting a 0.9.

MSNBC aired Sweden vs. Belarus and the Czech Republic vs. Russia; while CNBC

carried the USA vs. Germany and Finland vs. Canada.