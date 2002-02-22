Trending

MSNBC, CNBC score with Olympic hockey

By

MSNBC and CNBC harvested strong ratings Wednesday from men's Olympic hockey
action.

Both channels aired two quarterfinal hockey games, with CNBC's prime time
coverage drawing a 1.4 rating and MSNBC's afternoon games attracting a 0.9.

MSNBC aired Sweden vs. Belarus and the Czech Republic vs. Russia; while CNBC
carried the USA vs. Germany and Finland vs. Canada.