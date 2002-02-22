MSNBC, CNBC score with Olympic hockey
MSNBC and CNBC harvested strong ratings Wednesday from men's Olympic hockey
action.
Both channels aired two quarterfinal hockey games, with CNBC's prime time
coverage drawing a 1.4 rating and MSNBC's afternoon games attracting a 0.9.
MSNBC aired Sweden vs. Belarus and the Czech Republic vs. Russia; while CNBC
carried the USA vs. Germany and Finland vs. Canada.
