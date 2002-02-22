MSNBC chooses Games over murder
As cable and broadcast news networks scrambled to get the news of Wall
Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's murder on the air, MSNBC continued
its Winter Olympic Games coverage, which was showing the women's gold-medal
curling match between Switzerland and Great Britain.
The network said it was contractually obligated to stay with Olympic coverage
-- whether the sometimes-belittled sport of curling or the much-anticipated
ladies skating -- and noted that NBC covered the story on its various other
broadcast, cable and Internet platforms.
