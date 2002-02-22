MSNBC chooses Games over murder

As cable and broadcast news networks scrambled to get the news of Wall

Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's murder on the air, MSNBC continued

its Winter Olympic Games coverage, which was showing the women's gold-medal

curling match between Switzerland and Great Britain.

The network said it was contractually obligated to stay with Olympic coverage

-- whether the sometimes-belittled sport of curling or the much-anticipated

ladies skating -- and noted that NBC covered the story on its various other

broadcast, cable and Internet platforms.