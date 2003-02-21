MSNBC changes tag line

MSNBC is not "America's NewsChannel" anymore.

The cable news channel ditched its patriotic branding this week in favor of

more corporate synergy.

MSNBC now uses the tag line, "NBC News on cable 24 hours a day," and it is

changing its graphics to reflect the new message.

"This process should be transparent to viewers, so there should be no mention

of the change, just do it without fanfare," an MSNBC internal memo instructed

staffers.

MSNBC adopted the America's NewsChannel moniker last summer, when it

introduced new talk and opinion shows, including Phil Donahue's talker.

That experiment, though, hasn't helped the network to gain on Cable News Network or Fox News

Channel.

Now, MSNBC is trying to realign more with its NBC News roots.

The new branding, the MSNBC memo explained, "[Is] just getting our messaging

back to our core mission statement when we began the network."