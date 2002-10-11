MSNBC bumps Banfield
Post-Sept. 11 media darling Ashleigh Banfield is losing her prime time
show.
MSNBC finally canned Ashleigh Banfield on Location Friday, replacing
it with long-form series MSNBC Investigates.
Banfield's show had been plagued by anemic ratings, and her anchor and
reporting style has been widely panned.
She will host some new episodes of MSNBC Investigates and go back in
the field as a correspondent.
In another move to try to salvage its prime time slate,
MSNBC is borrowing NBC executive Marc Rossenwasser.
The Dateline executive will supervise MSNBC's
programming from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., including Phil Donahue's and Chris Matthews'
shows.
