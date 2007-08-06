MSNBC Bridge Coverage Generates Major Web Traffic

MSNBC says its coverage of the Minneapolis bridge collapse helped produce one of the highest-traffic"days in its history.

The news network got more than 82 million page views for its coverage, which included a slide show (26 million views alone), and more than 11 million accesses of video streams.

The network also created a national, interactive map of "structurally deficient" and "functionally obsolete" bridges."

Like CNN and Fox News Channel, MSNBC relied on citizen journalists for some of its local coverage--via its FirstPerson initiative--with NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams also featuring several of the images from those citizen journalists on its newscast.