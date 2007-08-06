MSNBC Bridge Coverage Generates Major Web Traffic
MSNBC says its coverage of the Minneapolis bridge collapse helped produce one of the highest-traffic"days in its history.
The news network got more than 82 million page views for its coverage, which included a slide show (26 million views alone), and more than 11 million accesses of video streams.
The network also created a national, interactive map of "structurally deficient" and "functionally obsolete" bridges."
Like CNN and Fox News Channel, MSNBC relied on citizen journalists for some of its local coverage--via its FirstPerson initiative--with NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams also featuring several of the images from those citizen journalists on its newscast.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.