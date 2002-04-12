MSNBC brands itself America's News Channel

MSNBC is rebranding with a new tag line and patriotic logo.

The NBC and Microsoft Corp.-owned cable network will call itself "America's News

Channel" and use an American flag in its logo.

The changes reflect the channel's emphasis on "free expression, debate and

discussion" critical to American values, network president Erik Sorenson said in

an electronic mail to employees.

Sorenson also said he'll soon name an editor in chief to oversee editorial

and programming.