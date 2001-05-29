MSN seeks spike from AOL hike

Playing off America Online's recent rate hike, MSN launched a $50 million nationwide advertising campaign on Tuesday aimed at persuading customers to dump AOL's Web service for Microsoft's service.

Customers switching to MSN by June 30 get three months of free Internet access and a $21.95 monthly rate guarantee until January 2003. Last week, AOL said it is raising its monthly subscription rate by $1.95 to $23.90 beginning this summer.

Microsoft claims that since AOL's recent subscription increase, MSN has received 50 percent more inquiries from potential customers seeking an AOL alternative.

Consumers can siogn up for the special offer on MSN's site.

- Richard Tedesco