MSLO Names Marketing Exec

With her version of The Apprentice yet to “fit in” to the television landscape on Wednesday nights, Martha Stewart is bringing in some new marketing muscle.

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO) hired Amy Stanton as senior VP and chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will oversee all brand-related issues, messaging and promotional efforts for MSLO and its ancillary businesses.

Stanton was most recently director of marketing & communications for NYC2012, the organization that spearheaded New York’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games. Prior to that Stanton worked for multiple ad agencies.

