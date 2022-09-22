MSG Plus Channel Renamed MSG SportsNet on Sept. 26
Change lines up with start of NHL preseason
MSG Networks said that it will be changing the name of its MSG Plus channel to MSG Sportsnet.
The switch is effective Sept. 26, coinciding with the start of the National Hockey League preseason.
The New York Islanders will be facing off against the New York Rangers in the preseason opener for both teams.
The Plus has gotten overused, particularly by streaming services including Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Apple TV Plus, AMC Plus, Discovery Plus and WE TV Plus, as well as FASTs Samsung TV Plus and Vizio WatchFree Plus.
MSG SportsNet, or MSG SN for short, will continue to deliver a full schedule of live NHL games of the Islanders and New Jersey Devils. It will also carry boxing, horse racing, tennis, lacrosse, high school football and other content. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
