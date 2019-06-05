MSG Networks to Carry ‘Thursday Night Fights’

MSG Networks will carry Thursday Night Fights, the new monthly boxing series.

The series is produced by Golden Boy and streams on Dazn.

“We are delighted to provide boxing fans with broader access to this new series by partnering with a regional sports network industry leader such as MSG Networks,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “MSG Networks provides a platform for us to continue bringing exciting fights to our fanbase in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania areas.”

The Thursday Night Fights series is a three-hour program with two hours of live fights followed by a studio show called Ring Report.

MSG Networks will air the next edition of Thursday Night Fights on June 13 starting at 10 p.m., ET. The headline bout pits undefeated Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada against Gretchen “Chen Chen” Abaniel for the WBC Silver Light Flyweight Title.

“We are excited to offer this live boxing series from Golden Boy and Dazn to the passionate fight fans in New York,” said Jeff Filippi, senior VP of programming and production, and executive producer, MSG Networks.

The series is also available on MSG Go, RingTV.com and the Golden Boy Fight Night Page on Facebook Watch.