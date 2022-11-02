MSG Networks Sets 'BetCast' Presented by DraftKings

MSG Networks said it will be showing 12 wagering-oriented BetCast simulcasts of New York Knicks and Rangers games this season on MSGSN, presented by DraftKings.

The first BetCast of the season will air Wednesday night with the Knicks playing the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, MSG aired its first BetCast telecasts during five Knicks games. When the Rangers appear on BetCast on December 5 versus the New Jersey Devils, it will mark the first MSG Networks BetCast featuring an NHL game.

MSG Networks integrates DraftKings odds into the BetCast and highlights specific bets and parlays on the air that will be available for viewers exclusively within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The simulcasts are also expected to include appearances by various on-air personalities from DraftKings.

The alternate Knicks telecasts will feature a rotating mix of sports betting experts and on-air talent from the network’s roster of shows, including Alex Monaco, Keiana Martin, Sean Little, Erik Coleman, Jeff Johnson, Harrison Sanford, Kazeem Famuyide and eight-year NBA veteran John Henson.

The hosts will deliver live reaction to all the betting action on the game from the spread, team totals, player props and more, as well as provide in-game updates to the odds and lines as they move throughout the night.

During hockey games, Rangers reporter Michelle Gingras and former Rangers and Devils center and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Scott Gomez will break down the play on the ice from a sports betting perspective.

All BetCast coverage will also be available to view on MSG Go, the network's live streaming and video on demand platform. ■