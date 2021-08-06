MSG Networks Airing Eagles Film in Lead Up to Concert at Arena

MSG Network said it will run a concert film featuring the Eagles in the weeks leading up to the band’s performance at Madison Square Garden.

The Eagles will be returning to the Garden on Aug. 22 and 24 and are planning to play all of their Hotel California album accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The band will follow that with a set of its greatest hits.

MSG Network will be playing the Eagles concert film Live from The Forum MMXVIII starting Friday. It will appear nine more times on either MSG or MSG Plus.

Fans will have the opportunity to win two tickets to the Aug. 24th show by visiting MSGNetworks.com/EaglesSweeps . If they answer a trivia question about Live From The Forum MMXVIII, they can enter the sweepstakes.

A Scheme Engine production directed by Nick Wickham, Live From The Forum MMXVIII was filmed on 14 4K cameras and captures live performances of some of the band’s most iconic hits, (Hotel California, One of These Nights, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado), and beloved album tracks, (Ol’ 55, Those Shoes), along with some of the individual members’ biggest solo smashes, such as Don Henley’s Boys Of Summer, Joe Walsh’s Rocky Mountain Way, and Vince Gill’s Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.