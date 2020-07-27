MSG Net Launching New Shows As Hockey Returns

MSG Networks is launching original programming as the National Hockey League gets set to drop the puck and start its Stanley Cup Qualifiers games on August.1.

On July 27, the network will debut Around the NHL, presented by Chase, a new weekday program hosted by Michelle Gingras and Anson Carter.

(Image credit: MSG Networks)

The show will highlight league news and action and feature guest interviews.

The network is also launching MSG Hockey IQ, an NHL themed trivia show on July 27.

MSG Hockey IQ features broadcasters Sam Rosen, Joe Micheletti, John Giannone, Steve Valiquette, Brendan Burke, Butch Goring and Shannon Hogan getting ready for the season and answering trivia questions. The show is presented by Cadillac.

On Tuesday, MSG Networks will air a Rangers Return to Play Preview, followed by an Islanders Return to Play Preview on Wednesday.