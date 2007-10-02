MSG, Dolan Found Guilty in Harassment Suit

Cablevision Systems’ Madison Square Garden, owner of the New York Knicks, and its chairman, James Dolan, were ordered to pay $11.6 million in a harassment suit brought by former team executive Anucha Browne Sanders.

The jury found that team coach Isiah Thomas and MSG sexually harassed Sanders and ordered MSG to pay a total of $8.6 million and Dolan to pay $3 million, according to a report by AP.

Thomas did not have to pay any punitive damages.

Shares of Cablevision stock were down slightly on the day, finishing $0.27 lower to close at $34.79.