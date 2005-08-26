MSG Anyone?

Cablevision’s MSG Network will run live segments from the U.S. Open during its nightly news show, MSG SportsDesk, between Aug. 29 and the championship’s finals, scheduled for Sept. 11.

It will mark the first time in the show’s 17-year history it will have a live presence at the tennis event.

The show, sponsored by Toyota, will carry additional sponsorship from American Express for the U.S. Open segments, which will feature daily results and news from the Grand Slam event. MSG announcer Mike Crispino will host the segments, with commentary from MSG’s Al Trautwig and Ted Robinson, who are also covering the Open for USA Network.

Half-hour MSG SportsDesk runs nightly at 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. MSG Network is currently distributed to 9.6 million cable and satellite households.

