MRC: Stephanopolous is a bad choice

Brent Bozell, president of the Media Research Center in Alexandria, Va.,

Tuesday criticized ABC News' choice of former Clinton aide George

Stephanopolous to host the network's Sunday news program, This Week.

"At least Sam and Cokie were journalists," Bozell said in a prepared statement, referring to current hosts Sam Donaldson and Cokie Roberts.

"Now ABC News has unabashedly put an unapologetically liberal activist at the

helm of what was an outstanding news show under David Brinkley. There is no

longer even any pretense of balance on this ABC News show. Nor should ABC

pretend there is," he added.

Bozell went on to say that Stephanopolous was a good

choice as a liberal commentator, but he is too much of a "liberal idealogue" to

anchor the program.