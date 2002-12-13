MRC approves Nielsen's Boston PPM

Nielsen Media Research got some good news on the local "People Meter" front

this week. The Media Rating Council gave its official seal of approval to

Nielsen's local People Meter service in Boston.

The MRC is the industry group that sets the standards having to do with

methodologies, sample characteristics and the like for ratings services.

The accreditation is the first for any local People Meter service. In a

letter to clients, Jack Oken, who heads Nielsen's local-market ratings division

said the local Boston People Meter sample has improved its performance on

several levels, including the ongoing cooperation rate, which has gone from 44.2

percent at launch to 46 percent currently.

So-called in-tab rates (the percentage of sets and people supplying useable

data) are "strong" at 87 percent, Oken said.

The initial response rate (the percentage of randomly selected viewers

agreeing to participate in the sample) has climbed from 29.6 percent to 34.1

percent, he added.