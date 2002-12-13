MRC approves Nielsen's Boston PPM
Nielsen Media Research got some good news on the local "People Meter" front
this week. The Media Rating Council gave its official seal of approval to
Nielsen's local People Meter service in Boston.
The MRC is the industry group that sets the standards having to do with
methodologies, sample characteristics and the like for ratings services.
The accreditation is the first for any local People Meter service. In a
letter to clients, Jack Oken, who heads Nielsen's local-market ratings division
said the local Boston People Meter sample has improved its performance on
several levels, including the ongoing cooperation rate, which has gone from 44.2
percent at launch to 46 percent currently.
So-called in-tab rates (the percentage of sets and people supplying useable
data) are "strong" at 87 percent, Oken said.
The initial response rate (the percentage of randomly selected viewers
agreeing to participate in the sample) has climbed from 29.6 percent to 34.1
percent, he added.
