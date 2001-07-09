Mr. Karmazin going to Washington

Viacom President and COO Mel Karmazin is scheduled to testify before a July 17 hearing on media concentration in the Senate Commerce Committee, sources say.

Other witnesses expected to appear include Consumers Union's Gene Kimmelman, Post-Newsweek Station Groups President Alan Frank and Tribune President Jack Fuller. Committee spokesman Andy Davis confirmed the hearing is planned for that date, but would not name witnesses.

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, is one of the Senate's strongest opponents of media concentration. Hollings also opposes raising the a national ownership cap on broadcast TV stations past 35%, something the broadcast networks are strongly pushing.

- Paige Albiniak