MPDC Fills Tank With Gas

CTV’s Corner Gas, the No. 1 television comedy in Canada, has snagged an American distribution deal with Arthur Hasson’s Multi-Platform Distribution Co. (MPDC).

The only current top-20 Canadian show in all of Canada (other than hockey)—the rest being American imports—Corner Gas debuted in January 2004, outperforming all U.S. sitcoms in the territory among adults 25-54, while winning critical and viewer support.

The ensemble comedy series, described as “Seinfeld on the Prairie," is about to begin production on its fourth season, with 50 half-hour episodes available.

Corner Gas has spawned a merchandising business, with hundreds of retail items, a coffee-table book for fans (unlike Kramer’s version, it is not shaped like a coffee table), sold-out live touring productions and a top-10 DVD.

The show is being sold on a cash-plus-barter basis to broadcast stations, while it will be offered to cable on an all-cash basis. It is the first property for MPDC, which Hasson, a 24-year syndication veteran, formed this year after leaving NBC Universal Television Distribution as executive VP, cable, Canada and ancillary sales. He previously served as executive VP of sales and new business for Universal Television Distribution.