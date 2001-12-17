MPAA eyes Feb. 15 copyright agreement

The Motion Picture Association of America said Monday that negotiations

between content providers, consumer-electronics manufacturers and computer

makers on how to handle digital copyrights could be completed by Feb. 15 if all

parties would agree.

'If agreement cannot be reached by that date, we will, together, go to the

Congress or the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] and jointly ask for

their help,' wrote MPAA president Jack Valenti to Consumer Electronics

Association president Gary Shapiro.

Valenti's letter was in response to a Nov. 26 letter from Shapiro suggesting

that the sticky issue of digital copyrights be given to an industry working

subgroup to try to come to quick resolution.

Specifically, the industries cannot reach an agreement on how to copy-protect

digital-television programming so that it cannot be copied and redistributed

over the Internet.

Industry technical working groups have developed several technical answers to

solve the problem, such as watermarks, but the companies involved cannot agree

on how much protection digital programming warrants.

Content providers are concerned about losing control of their programming,

while distributors want to allow a certain amount of copying.

Industry representatives have met twice with key House lawmakers who have

made it clear that they want these obstacles resolved quickly so that the

transition to digital television can progress.