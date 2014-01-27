MPAA Adds Hill Staffers

The Motion Picture Association of America has hired a couple of Hill veterans to its government affairs team, one each from the Senate and House.

Patrick Kilcur has been named VP of government and regulatory affairs, while Ben Staub will be director of government and regulatory affairs.

Kilcur comes from the office of Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Staub comes from the House Judiciary Committee, where he worked on copyright and competition issues near and dear to MPAA's studio members.

Both will be reporting to Neil Fried, who himself is a fairly recent addition--last August--from the Hill, where he was chief counsel for communications and technology for the House Energy & Commerce Committee.