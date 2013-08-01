Fried Named Senior VP at MPAA

The Motion Picture Association of America announced Thursday

that Neil Fried had joined the trade group as senior VP of government and regulatory

affairs, reporting to Michael O'Leary, executive VP of global policy and

external affairs.

Most recently, Fried was chief counsel for communications

and technology for the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which had already

given him a send-off at a recent communications-related hearing. Fried was with

the committee for almost a decade.

"We are very excited to have Neil join our team," said MPAA chairman

Chris Dodd, himself a former Hill fixture as a senator from Connecticut.

"Neil served with distinction on Capitol Hill, and I am confident he will lead

our federal advocacy efforts with the same track record for success he has

shown throughout his career. We are delighted to have Neil advocating for

the film and television industry."

Fried's resume also includes representing communications

clients in private practice and as an attorney at the FCC.