MPA Names New Content Security Communications Executive
Pamela Corante will head up messaging for content protection, security efforts
The Motion Picture Association has named an executive to head communications for its content protection and security efforts.
Pamela Corante will be VP of global communications overseeing the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which goes after online streaming thieves and other content pirates, and its Trusted Partner Network (opens in new tab), an industrywide content security initiative.
Corante, who starts January 3 and is based in Los Angeles, will report to both Jan van Voorn, executive VP of chief global content protection, and John Mercurio, senior VP of communications.
Corante comes most recently from transportation tech company Virgin Hyperloop, where she headed up communications. Her resume also includes internal communications for the digital division of AT&T Latin America. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton
