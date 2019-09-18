MPAA Rebrands to Reflect International Monicker

Following in the footsteps of other Hollywood icons like Marion Morrison (John Wayne) and Arthur Geline (Tab Hunter), the Motion Picture Association of America has changed its name.

Saying it better reflects its worldwide advocacy for content producers and distributors, MPAA has changed its name to Motion Picture Association to o square with its branding internationally.

An updated version of its logo will now be used by all regional offices.

“In the nearly 100 years since our founding, the film and television industry has rapidly grown and evolved, and the stories we tell now reach every corner of the world,” said Motion Picture Association chair Charles H. Rivkin of the rebranding. “The Motion Picture Association has evolved too, as have the challenges we face – from defending the creative expression of storytellers, to protecting our members’ content, to expanding access to international markets. "

Headquartered in Washington, MPA has offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brussels, Mexico City, Brasilia, and São Paulo.

Then MPA was founded in 1922 as the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America and changed to MPAA in 1945. It has gone by MPA internationally since 1994.