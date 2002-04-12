Moyers on mergers
Now with Bill Moyers, the new PBS weekly public affairs/news show, is
said to be working on a piece about "business models and vertical integration"
in the radio business, including Clear Channel Radio -- which owns over 1,200
stations -- and its CEO, Randy Michaels.
The company has been under scrutiny in Washington of late.
