Moyers Gets Interview with Obama's Former Pastor

PBS' Bill Moyers Journal snagged an interview with the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, according to the United Church of Christ Office of Communications.

Wright is Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama's (D-Ill.) former pastor, whose fiery preaching about race relations at his Trinity UCC church in Chicago forced Obama to distance himself from those comments.

Moyers is a member of the Riverside UCC/American Baptist Church in New York, the church pointed out in announcing the interview.

Wright will appear on the April 25 episode of the show.