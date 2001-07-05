Mowry leaves SIA for Arianespace

Clayton Mowry, executive director of the Satellite Industry Association, is departing the organization to become president of the U.S. division of Arianespace, Inc., located in Washington, D.C.

Mowry led SIA for six years. Mowry will be succeeded by Richard DalBello, who comes to SIA from Spotcast Communications Inc., where he was lead in-house counsel.

DalBello also has been vice president of global affairs for ICO Global Communications, was assistant director for aeronautics and space in the White House's office of science and technology policy, and has held senior positions at NASA and the Department of Commerce.

- Paige Albiniak