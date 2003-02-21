Moving to is moving out
America's Moving to. -- a syndicated weekly half-hour from Mansfield
Television Distribution, Worldlink and WENA Productions -- is going on hiatus, the
producers confirmed.
The show will be pulled, but the producing companies hope to relaunch it in
the summer or fall, a spokesman for Worldlink said.
Ryland Homes, the show's presenting sponsor, still supports the show.
