Moving from Afghanistan to Iran
The United States is boosting its broadcast presence in Iran to capitalize on growing
unrest there.
Director of Radio Free Afghanistan Andres Ilves is moving over to head up the
fledgling (six-month-old) Radio Farda, targeted toward Iran.
Radio Farda is a joint operation of Voice of America and Radio Free
Europe/Radio Liberty.
Ilves is the first director of the service, overseeing Washington, D.C., and Prague, Czech Republic,
offices.
Pro-democracy protests in that country have heated up, and the Broadcasting
Board of Governors, which oversees all of the government’s nonmilitary
international broadcasts, said it needs to beef up in response.
To that same end, VOA is debuting a nightly, Persian-language TV program,
News & Views, delivered via satellite, also targeted to Iran.
