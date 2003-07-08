Moving from Afghanistan to Iran

The United States is boosting its broadcast presence in Iran to capitalize on growing

unrest there.

Director of Radio Free Afghanistan Andres Ilves is moving over to head up the

fledgling (six-month-old) Radio Farda, targeted toward Iran.

Radio Farda is a joint operation of Voice of America and Radio Free

Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ilves is the first director of the service, overseeing Washington, D.C., and Prague, Czech Republic,

offices.

Pro-democracy protests in that country have heated up, and the Broadcasting

Board of Governors, which oversees all of the government’s nonmilitary

international broadcasts, said it needs to beef up in response.

To that same end, VOA is debuting a nightly, Persian-language TV program,

News & Views, delivered via satellite, also targeted to Iran.