Moviewatch unveils originals

Moviewatch, a new cable net set to launch next year, unveiled its first

slate of original movie-themed programming.

Moviewatch won't show movies, but is based on the movie industry, says its President Rod Perth. 'We want to be like the Zagats guide to restaurants for movie fans,' he said.

The network has ordered up nine pilots so far and plans

to launch with four to five hours of original programming.

Some shows follow the game show and reality programming trends.

Max Fan is a daily stripped movie trivia game show and Call Back follows actors trying to break into the movie business.

Perth says he's seeking analogue and digital carriage on

all MSOs, but would be happy on a top digital tier.

The channel's first distribution deal may come from DirecTV, which has an

agreement with Moviewatch's corporate parent Hubbard Media Group to launch three

viable networks.

The network's start up costs are expected to be north of $150 million. - Allison Romano