MovieTickets.com to Sponsor Made in Hollywood

MovieTickets.com signed on as a sponsor of syndicated TV series Made in Hollywood.

The show is a weekend series now in its fourth season and sold in more than 75% of the country, according to distributor Connection III Entertainment, including stations owned by CBS, ABC, Hearst-Argyle Television, Belo, McGraw Hill, Gannett and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

For its sponsorship dollar, MovieTickets.com gets branded segments during each episode focusing on new theatrical releases, as well as cross-promotion on the show’s Web site. In addition, the show will be promoted on MovieTickets.com, which, as its name suggests, sells tickets to those new theatrical releases online.