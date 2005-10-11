Moviegoers To See E! in Theaters

E! Networks inked a deal with movie-marketing company Screenvision to provide content for movie pre-shows in 15,000 U.S. theaters.

For Screenvision's digital preshow, E! Networks will provide monthly segments of popular programming from its two cable channels, E! and Style, and possibly original content. The company will also become Screenvision’s sole provider of entertainment trivia for its analog show and advertise in movie theater lobbies.

Screenvision provides advertising to theater chains across the country, including New York-based Loews and Clearview, LA-based Pacific and Dallas, TX-based Cinemark. The company provides advertising through sound and motion clips, still-image spots and in-theater promos. The company has previously provided pre-show advertising for HBO and Discovery Networks.