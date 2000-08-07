Moves over Miami

WTVJ(TV) Miami last week began broadcasting from its new 76,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Miramar, Fla. The estimated $20 million facility will include an 11,000-square-foot newsroom, two studios, a helicopter landing pad, nine satellite dishes, and a tower rising more than 100 feet. The station left Miami after more than half a century there in order to gain a better vantage point for covering the growing South Florida area. Its old facility was purchased by the federal government, and a courthouse is expected on the site.