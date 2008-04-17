MoveOn.org: ABC News ‘Blew’ Democratic Debate

MoveOn.org circulated an e-mail petition targeting ABC's presidential-candidate debate, which was panned in several prominent publications.

Saying that ABC "blew" the debate, the group added that if it gets 100,000 signatures, it will reprint them in an ad campaign targeting the networks.

Moveon.org endorsed Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.), and some of the criticism was that the debate's moderators spent too much time grilling Obama about recent statements and his relationship with his pastor and a former 1960s radical.