MoveOn Launches CPB Budget-Saving Petition

Moveon.org has launched an online petition drive opposing the latest budget cuts to public broadcasting.



In the administration's budget released earlier this week, cut about 25% from the CPB budget to the dismay of PBS and the Association of PUblic Television Stations.



Moveon.org points out that such efforts have been reversed in the past, but sees the new Democratic Congress as an opportunity to "make sure this never happens again."



"Congress must save NPR and PBS once and for all," says the petition. Congress should guarantee permanent funding and independence from partisan meddling."

