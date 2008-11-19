Move Networks, PermissionTV Team On Web Video

Move Networks, which provides adaptive streaming technology for hi-def Web streaming to large television customers such as ABC, ESPN and Fox, has struck a deal with online video platform provider PermissionTV to integrate its technology and resell it to smaller media companies and organizations that are new to the Web video space.

“This gives us a new reach into markets we haven’t served before,” says David Rice, Move’s VP of marketing.

The first customers for their joint Move/Permission solution, which combines Move’s variable compression scheme with Permission’s interactive video application platform, are Fox On Demand and the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Fox is using the system to provide high-quality video on local station Websites, while the Met is using it to create a premium subscription-based streaming service that will bring its operas to a broader audience.

The Met already provides HD broadcasts of its performances via satellite to movie theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The Move system will not only provide hi-def Web streaming of Met operas, but will also provide subtitling and will break performances down into segments, allowing an opera buff to jump to a single aria if they so desire.

“There’s clearly a market around world, and Move met their expectations in terms of quality delivery of HD content,” says Matt Kaplan, VP of marketing for PermissionTV. “They also wanted to provide the capabilities of subtitling, which you can’t get when watching live in a theater. When you think about opera, it’s a three-hour event, so they wanted to give people the ability to jump ahead, and be able to mark segments, such as arias, and watch them sequentially back-to-back. That was made possible by the Move technology.”