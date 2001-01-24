Trending

Mouse tops Peacock, Fox on Tuesday

ABC took the Tuesday night prime time ratings race, with NYPD Blue leading the lineup.

The popular New York City cop show hit a 6.6 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. The mouse's new reality series, The Mole, scored a middling 4.8/13. Geena Davis slipped to a 4.5/11.

NBC finished second on the night, as a Frasier rerun drew a 6.0/15 and its new Three Sisters hit a 5.8/14. 3rd Rock continued its malaise with a 3.2/9. Fox finished a close third on reruns of That '70s Show (5.7/16), Titus (4.4/11) and Dark Angel (3.5/9). - Richard Tedesco