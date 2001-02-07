Mouse tops Fox, splits with CBS

ABC eked out a Tuesday night win over Fox among 18-49ers with cops and reality, while CBS took the night in total viewers.

The Mole helped the mouse to a 5.5 average rating on the night with a 5.0 rating, 13 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, drawing 12.1 million viewers. Fox averaged a 5.3. NYPD Blue was the big hitter in ABC's lineup, scoring a 6.2/17 with 13.7 million viewers. Dharma & Greg kicked in a 5.8/14 with 12.4 million viewers, and Geena scored a 4.8/12 with 9.5 million viewers.

Fox's Dark Angel hit a 4.8/11, while That '70s Show led off the night with a 6.5/17, followed by Titus at 5.1/13. CBS drew 15.4 million viewers with Judging Amy, 14.2 million for 60 Minutes II and 15.2 million for JAG. - Richard Tedesco