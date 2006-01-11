Mouse Takes Room in Telco House

Disney, Starz, and The Game Show Network will all make an appearance at the United States Telecom Association's annual convention, TelecomNEXT (formerly SUPERCOMM), March 19-23 in Las Vegas.

Disney and Game Show will exhibit at the conference, while Starz will demo its new Vongo IPTV service there. In addition, Disney chief Bob Iger is scheduled to speak.

Disney's ABC and Starz both have content deals with Verizon's FiOS telco video service.

In addition, ABC was the first network to make a high-profile series--Desperate Housewives--available via to Apple's iTunes online video site.