Mouse Roars with Laker Squeaker

ABC scored an impressive victory Tuesday night with its coverage of the second game of the National Basketball Association Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons (the Lakers won a thriller in overtime).

According to Nielsen metered market overnight ratings, the game was the top program of the night with a 12.3/20 household rating, peaking at a 14.9 rating at 11:30-12:15.

From 9 to 11, the game was the top program on TV with an 11.0/17, followed by NBC's Last Comic Standing and Law & Order (8.3/13); CBS, The Guardian and Judging Amy (5.1/8); and Fox, The Jury at 9-10, with a 3.8/6.

ABC says it was the best NBA rating since game one of the 2002 finals between the Lakers and Nets.

The hometown numbers were a tad higher than the metered market average. In Detroit, the game posted a 37.6/53, while it did a 29.7/44 in L.A.