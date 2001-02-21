Mouse nabs another Mole
ABC has picked up another installment of reality series The Mole. The network has ordered another 13 episode run of the series from Stone Stanley Entertainment and it will likely debut in the fall. The Mole has quietly performed well for ABC since its Jan. 9 debut, ranking as the network's highest rated adults 18-34 entertainment series this season. Former ABC News reporter Anderson Cooper is set to return as the show's host.
- Joe Schlosser
