Mouse Bests Peacock in News

ABC World News Tonight edged NBC Nightly News in the May sweep among adults 25-54, the key demographic target for news programs.

According to Nielsen, ABC won by one-tenth of a rating point (2.5 rating/11 share for ABC, and 2.4/10 for NBC. It was the first time ABC beat NBC in the demo in a May sweep in eight years.

NBC remained the victor among total viewers, however, with 8.9 million viewers versus 8.8 million for ABC.

The CBS Evening News was third in both measures, with 7 million total viewers and a 1.9/8 among adults 24-54.