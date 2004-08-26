Mountain Comes to CSTV

Come 2006, College Sports Television will be the new TV home of the collegiate Mountain West Conference. MWC games currently run on ESPN, but that deal expires in two years.

Under the new seven-year deal, CSTV will pay an estimated $11 million per year to the conference for rights to football and men's basketball. The deal includes all television, national over-the-air and satellite radio, video-on-demand, and online rights.

The MWC includes the Air Force Academy, Brigham Young, Colorado State, University of New Mexico, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, San Diego State, University of Utah, and University of Wyoming, and Texas Christian University, which is joining the conference in July 2005.

CSTV is carried on the digital tier or as part of a digital sports package on big time distributors including DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Adelphia and Comcast.

