MotorTrend’s FAST Channel Added to The Roku Channel

Warner Bros. Discovery said its MotorTrend FAST TV linear channel is now available on The Roku Channel.

“Enabling car fans to watch our most popular shows on The Roku Channel’s massive platform marks a monumental step for both our business and our audience,” Alex Wellen, CEO and president, MotorTrend Group, said. “Since launching seven months ago, we’ve seen over 10 million hours of ad-supported viewing across five continents, cementing MotorTrend’s mission to transform the way car fans connect with their favorite automotive programming.”

Roku and MotorTrend recently announced the co-production of Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew. The new season of the series will appear on The Roku Channel as a Roku and MotorTrend Original series.

“We’re delighted to welcome MotorTrend FAST TV to The Roku Channel,” said Jennifer Vaux, VP, content acquisition and programming, Roku. “Given the popularity of the automotive content previously distributed with MotorTrend, Roku is thrilled to bring our millions of streamers access to additional premium automotive content.”

MotorTrend FAST TV streams popular MotorTrend shows such as Roadkill, Bitchin’ Rides and Texas Metal without a subscription.

The channel is already available on Amazon Freevee, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Xumo and Plex.