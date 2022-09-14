MotorTrend Gears Up With Distribution on Apple TV App

MotorTrend Group said that its automotive programming is now available via the Apple TV app.

Subscribers will be able to watch series and specials including a new season of Top Gear America. Other content from MotorTrend, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, including Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Motor Mythbusters and Bitchin’ Rides.

Users of the Apple TV apps will be able to sign up for a seven-day free trial to MotorTrend, which costs $4.99 a month. Through Family Sharing, six relatives can share a MotorTrend subscription, each using their own Apple ID and password.

“The availability of MotorTrend in the Apple TV app is the latest step in our distribution goal of making MotorTrend’s premium streaming video content catalog available to fans on all major platforms. We’re thrilled to now deliver the world’s best automotive entertainment, including the newest episodes of Top Gear America, to customers directly through the Apple TV app,” said Mark Jocson, VP, Digital Partnerships and Distribution.

MotorTrend is already available on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, and connected devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox. ■