Motorola tuning set-tops for AOLTV

Anaheim, Calif. -- Motorola struck a deal to work with AOL Time Warner on making AOLTV features available on Motorola's digital set-top boxes.

Reuters reports the Motorola boxes could build in some AOLTV features, including e-mail and instant messaging, to digital cable subscribers.

Motorola and AOL will collaborate so that software for AOLTV applications can be downloaded via its basic DCT2000 and advanced DCT5000 digital set-tops.

AOL Time Warner struck a similar development pact with Scientific Atlanta last month.