Motorola Shows 4Q Cable Growth

Motorola says that Connected Home Solutions, its cable and telco equipment business, had fourth-quarter 2006 sales of $980 million, up 39% compared with the same quarter in 2005, driven by sales of both digital set-tops and IP network infrastructure gear.

Operating earnings for Connected Home Solutions were $118 million, compared with $52 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, sales increased 16% and operating earnings increased 46%.

Total shipments of digital set-tops for the fourth quarter 2006 were 3.19 million, including 752,000 digital video recorder (DVR) units, 940,000 high-definition units, and 270 set-tops designed for Internet Protocol television (IPTV).

Motorola shipped 10 million digital set-tops in 2006 in total, bringing its cumulative digital set-top shipments since their October 1996 introduction to 53.8 million. Motorola says that, to date, it has shipped 10 million digital set-tops that can receive HDTV and 6 million that have DVR capability.

On the voice and data side, Motorola shipped 10.79 million units in 2006, including 7.1 million data-only modems and 3.68 million voice-enabled devices.