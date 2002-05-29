Motorola modems take 1Q hit
According to quarterly market-share numbers reported by research firm
In-Stat/MDR (a sister company to Broadcasting & Cable), Motorola
Broadband Communications Sector's shipments of cable modems were down 40 percent
in the first quarter of 2002.
That compares with a 9 percent decrease in cable-modem shipments worldwide
for the quarter.
Motorola's precipitous drop appears to primarily have been a result of the
collapse of high-speed Internet service Excite@Home Corp. last October, which
likely spooked some potential customers.
The vendor anticipates a rebound in the second quarter.
