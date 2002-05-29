Motorola modems take 1Q hit

According to quarterly market-share numbers reported by research firm

In-Stat/MDR (a sister company to Broadcasting & Cable), Motorola

Broadband Communications Sector's shipments of cable modems were down 40 percent

in the first quarter of 2002.

That compares with a 9 percent decrease in cable-modem shipments worldwide

for the quarter.

Motorola's precipitous drop appears to primarily have been a result of the

collapse of high-speed Internet service Excite@Home Corp. last October, which

likely spooked some potential customers.

The vendor anticipates a rebound in the second quarter.