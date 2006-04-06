Motorola Mobilizes DVRs

Motorola is at the CTIA Wireless show in Las Vegas demonstrating the ability to move recorded shows from a Motorola digital video recorder (DVR) set-top directly to a Motorola mobile device, such as the next-generation RAZR V3x phone.

Motorola says this functionality, which it will also demonstrate at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association show in Atlanta next week, is an extension of its “Follow Me TV” concept.



The premise of “Follow Me TV” is creating a multimedia network, based on a digital set-top, that sends content not only to other rooms in the home, but to mobile devices with storage-card capacity.

Motorola mobile devices can also be used to program a Motorola DVRs remotely.