Motorola Masters Canada

Montreal-based telecommunications provider Aliant Telecom has chosen Motorola's Streammaster 5000 advanced digital set-top to deliver digital television service, Web browsing and e-mail to customers in Atlantic Canada. The agreement marks a significant expansion of Aliant's Advanced Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)-based VibeVision service, which launched last January and uses iMagicTV DTV Manager interactive software and Cisco's Video Networking System.

Cisco's hardware combines video and audio signals; performs video processing such as demodulating, descrambling and demultiplexing; and adapts the signals to Aliant's ADSL network. The signals are then distributed to subscribers using iMagicTV's software via a DSLAM (digital subscriber line access multiplexer) and received by the Streammaster 5000 set-top.